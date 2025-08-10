Left Menu

Akash Deep: From Nightwatchman to Series Hero

Akash Deep's nightwatchman role turned pivotal as he scored a career-best 66, aiding India to level the Test series against England. Partnering with Yashasvi Jaiswal for 107 runs, Deep's innings added to his growing accolades. His performance included a ten-wicket haul and record-breaking bowling figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 11:55 IST
Akash Deep: From Nightwatchman to Series Hero
Akash Deep. (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akash Deep took center stage at The Oval as his unlikely innings as a nightwatchman became instrumental in steering India to a series-equalizing finish against England. Despite coming in at a challenging number four position, the pacer displayed commendable grit, amassing a career-best 66 off just 94 balls, highlighted by 12 boundaries.

This resilient performance was complemented by a crucial 107-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, proving to be a turning point in the series. Reflecting on his innings, Akash shared with Revsportz's Boria Majumdar the importance of lower-order contributions, which historically lacked, stating their role in India leveling the five-match series 2-2.

His impressive showing continued with exceptional bowling, recording a historic ten-wicket haul in England and surpassing the best bowling figures set by Chetan Sharma. Deep's feats earned him a coveted place alongside cricketing legends, while his remarkable achievements, including his first Test fifty, have etched his name in cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

