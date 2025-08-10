Akash Deep's Historic Bowling Spell Secures India's Landmark Victory
Akash Deep led India to a landmark Test victory at Edgbaston with a sensational bowling performance, taking 10 wickets. His efforts helped India beat England by 336 runs, marking a memorable and record-setting win. Deep expressed that personal achievements mattered less than the team's triumph.
- Country:
- India
Akash Deep delivered a stunning performance at Edgbaston, propelling India to a remarkable 336-run victory over England. The pacer achieved a career milestone by taking 10 wickets, a feat that earned him the Player of the Match title and set a new benchmark for India in England.
In an interview with Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, Akash remarked that his performance was one of his best yet, acknowledging the absence of any special strategy behind his success. Playing after a long break since the Australia series, Akash focused on maintaining simple goals and bowling consistently.
Akash's contribution was pivotal in what became India's first-ever Test win at Edgbaston, making it an era-defining moment. He finished the match with figures of 10/187, surpassing Chetan Sharma's longstanding record. Deep emphasized the significance of contributing to a team victory over personal accolades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akash Deep
- bowling
- Edgbaston
- India
- England
- Test match
- victory
- 10 wickets
- record
- landmark
ALSO READ
India attained a decisive victory by effective targeting of terror infrastructure in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor: Gen Dwivedi.
Stokes hundred leads England to 669, lead India by 311 runs
Smith issues warning to England, says be ready for tough times in Ashes
Kargil victory showed India's courage, dignity: Delhi CM
Cricket-Stokes century as England pile up massive 669