Akash Deep's Historic Bowling Spell Secures India's Landmark Victory

Akash Deep delivered a stunning performance at Edgbaston, propelling India to a remarkable 336-run victory over England. The pacer achieved a career milestone by taking 10 wickets, a feat that earned him the Player of the Match title and set a new benchmark for India in England.

In an interview with Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, Akash remarked that his performance was one of his best yet, acknowledging the absence of any special strategy behind his success. Playing after a long break since the Australia series, Akash focused on maintaining simple goals and bowling consistently.

Akash's contribution was pivotal in what became India's first-ever Test win at Edgbaston, making it an era-defining moment. He finished the match with figures of 10/187, surpassing Chetan Sharma's longstanding record. Deep emphasized the significance of contributing to a team victory over personal accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)