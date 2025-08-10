Son Heung-min's Spectacular MLS Debut: A Celebration of Culture and Sport
Son Heung-min made a memorable debut for Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer against Chicago Fire, drawing a penalty to secure a 2-2 draw. The South Korean skipper was warmly received by fans, reflecting his star power and the impact on LA’s Korean community.
Son Heung-min described his MLS debut as an unparalleled experience of warmth and support, marking his first game with Los Angeles FC against Chicago Fire. Playing at a bustling SeatGeek Stadium, Son was part of a crucial play that resulted in a penalty, leading to a 2-2 draw.
The forward's transition to LAFC follows a record-breaking transfer from Tottenham Hotspur, where he scored 173 goals over 10 years. Despite adjusting to a new league, Son's debut was highlighted by the enthusiastic support of the crowd, reflecting both his global appeal and LA's vibrant Korean community.
Son joins a roster of international stars at LAFC, aiming to elevate the status of Major League Soccer. As LAFC prepares for their next match, anticipation builds for Son's continued impact on the field and the league's growth.
