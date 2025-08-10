Highlights of a Weekend in Sports: Record Breakers and Comebacks

Tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner sailed through the Cincinnati second round, showcasing exceptional skill. Sabalenka survived a tough challenge from Marketa Vondrousova, citing her break post-Wimbledon as rejuvenating. Meanwhile, Sinner dominated Daniel Galan, smoothly progressing to the next stage.

In MLB news, the Yankees' Old-Timers' Day was overshadowed by the injury of Mariano Rivera, adding a somber note to the anniversary of the 2000 World Series. Elsewhere, Jen Pawol broke boundaries, becoming the first female umpire in a MLB regular-season game during the Miami Marlins versus Atlanta Braves matchup.

The NFL preseason provided a stage for notable showings, with Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart shining for the Giants, while Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson made a swift return to practice following an injury. NASCAR's Ryan Blaney claimed the pole position at Watkins Glen, securing his spot with yet another outstanding performance.

