Highlights of a Weekend in Sports: Record Breakers and Comebacks
The weekend in sports saw Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner advance in tennis, injuries mar Old-Timers' Day, and Jen Pawol make MLB history. Anthony Richardson returned to Colts practice, while NFL and NASCAR witnessed stellar performances. Pete Alonso tied Darryl Strawberry's HR record for the Mets.
Tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner sailed through the Cincinnati second round, showcasing exceptional skill. Sabalenka survived a tough challenge from Marketa Vondrousova, citing her break post-Wimbledon as rejuvenating. Meanwhile, Sinner dominated Daniel Galan, smoothly progressing to the next stage.
In MLB news, the Yankees' Old-Timers' Day was overshadowed by the injury of Mariano Rivera, adding a somber note to the anniversary of the 2000 World Series. Elsewhere, Jen Pawol broke boundaries, becoming the first female umpire in a MLB regular-season game during the Miami Marlins versus Atlanta Braves matchup.
The NFL preseason provided a stage for notable showings, with Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart shining for the Giants, while Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson made a swift return to practice following an injury. NASCAR's Ryan Blaney claimed the pole position at Watkins Glen, securing his spot with yet another outstanding performance.
