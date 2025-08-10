New Zealand's Women Cricketers Gear Up for World Cup in Chennai

With the Women's Cricket World Cup approaching, several key players from the New Zealand team have arrived in Chennai to enhance their preparations for the prestigious event, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Seven cricketers, part of a 10-member squad, are understanding a two-week training camp at the Chennai Super Kings academy under head coach Ben Sawyer and assistant coach Craig McMillan.

The contracted players include seam all-rounder Jess Kerr, young opener Georgia Plimmer, and all-rounder Brooke Halliday, alongside emerging talents Izzy Sharp, Flora Devonshire, and Emma McLeod. As current Women's T20 World Cup holders, the White Ferns are aiming for a rare double with the upcoming World Cup starting September 30.

Sawyer explained that the decision to train in India accounted for winter conditions in New Zealand. Preparations include advice from High Performance Sport New Zealand and a dietitian to acclimatize to subcontinental conditions. After the stint in India, the team will head to Dubai for matches against England and warm-up games for the World Cup. New Zealand's campaign opens against Australia in Indore on October 1.

