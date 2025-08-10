Siraj Shines as India's Bowling Mainstay in Epic Series Against England

In a thrilling five-match Test series against England, Mohammed Siraj stood out as a pivotal player for India, finishing as the series' top wicket-taker with 23 scalps. The relentless bowler charged into every match, showing remarkable endurance and skill.

Teammate Akash Deep, who shared the new ball with him, lauded Siraj's ability to maintain a positive and confident approach, even when the outcome was uncertain. Siraj's performance, with two five-wicket hauls, significantly influenced the series, highlighted by a crucial spell at The Oval.

The series also witnessed impressive contributions from Akash Deep, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravindra Jadeja. Despite England's resistance, including fine centuries by Harry Brook and Joe Root, India's bowling attack, led by Siraj's late surge, secured a narrow six-run victory in a gripping finale.

