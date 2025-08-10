Karun Nair Aims for a Comeback as He Reflects on England Tour

India's talented batter Karun Nair expressed regret over not converting promising starts into substantial scores during the recent Test series against England. Despite making 205 runs across four matches, he only managed a single half-century in his comeback after an eight-year break from international cricket.

Nair admitted that the series was a rollercoaster for him but emphasized the importance of moving past disappointment. "It's crucial to maintain focus and achieve big scores in upcoming matches," he shared. He applauded captains Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir for their inspirational leadership throughout the hard-fought series.

Nair highlighted a standout moment when Rishabh Pant, despite an injury, showcased resilience by batting vigorously. This act, Nair said, embodied the team's philosophy of prioritizing collective goals over individual achievements.

