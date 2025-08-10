Left Menu

Khelo India ASMITA: Empowering Young Female Footballers Across Maharashtra

The Khelo India ASMITA Football League 2025-26, inaugurated by Raksha Nikhil Khadse, seeks to increase women's participation in sports, providing a platform for young female talent from diverse communities. This initiative is a significant stride towards affirmative action and women's empowerment through sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:48 IST
Khelo India ASMITA: Empowering Young Female Footballers Across Maharashtra
Union MoS Raksha Khadse meeting participants at Khelo India ASMITA (Image: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Khelo India ASMITA Football League 2025-26 took a momentous step forward in promoting women's participation in sports as it was inaugurated by Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports. Held at the Godavari Engineering College Ground in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, the league embodies affirmative action principles aimed at discovering and nurturing young female talent from varied communities.

Minister Raksha Khadse, addressing attendees, emphasized that the league serves as a crucial launchpad for turning 'passion into performance,' aiming to tap into the vast pool of untapped talent among aspiring female footballers aged 13 and under. She highlighted the league's role in breaking barriers and placing women, including those from tribal and minority backgrounds, into the spotlight.

The event witnessed participation from dignitaries like Ketakitai Patil and Farukh Shaikh, emphasizing strong institutional support. Supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, AIFF, and WIFA, the initiative aligns with PM Modi's vision of India as a global sporting powerhouse with women at the forefront. The ASMITA league is a bold stride towards redefining women's roles in the sporting arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025