Khelo India ASMITA: Empowering Young Female Footballers Across Maharashtra

The Khelo India ASMITA Football League 2025-26 took a momentous step forward in promoting women's participation in sports as it was inaugurated by Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports. Held at the Godavari Engineering College Ground in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, the league embodies affirmative action principles aimed at discovering and nurturing young female talent from varied communities.

Minister Raksha Khadse, addressing attendees, emphasized that the league serves as a crucial launchpad for turning 'passion into performance,' aiming to tap into the vast pool of untapped talent among aspiring female footballers aged 13 and under. She highlighted the league's role in breaking barriers and placing women, including those from tribal and minority backgrounds, into the spotlight.

The event witnessed participation from dignitaries like Ketakitai Patil and Farukh Shaikh, emphasizing strong institutional support. Supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, AIFF, and WIFA, the initiative aligns with PM Modi's vision of India as a global sporting powerhouse with women at the forefront. The ASMITA league is a bold stride towards redefining women's roles in the sporting arena.

