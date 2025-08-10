Anish Shetty Dominates GT Cup: A Racing Triumph

Seasoned rider Anish Shetty achieved a remarkable hat-trick of victories in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. The events unfolded during the first round of the JK Tyre Racing Championship, which concluded successfully here on Sunday.

The GT Cup grid presented a thrilling mix of experienced competitors and aspiring newcomers. Anish Shetty, a dominant figure on the track, proved the field belonged to him. Meanwhile, defending champion Navaneeth Kumar made a strong comeback to secure the second position, with Kayan Zubin Patel also delivering an impressive performance. Anish currently leads the standings with 30 points, leaving Kayan and Navaneeth trailing at 19 and 12 points, respectively.

For Anish, the success marked a rewarding end to a weekend of hard work. In the amateur category, Bryan Nicholas from Pondicherry was unbeatable, securing victory in all three races with 36 points. Johring Warisa from Umrangso followed with 27 points, with Vadodara's Kabir Sahoch in third at 18 points. In the Novice Cup, 15-year-old Bhuvan Bonu from Bengaluru showcased his exceptional speed and skill as he outpaced the competition, benefitting from his training in the USA.

