Australia A Edges Out India A in Thrilling Women's T20 Series Sweep

In an intense encounter, Australia A edged past India A by four runs, clinching the unofficial Women's T20 series in a remarkable clean sweep. Sunday's match saw Australia A set a target of 144/8, which proved to be just out of reach for India A, who ended their chase at 140/8.

Key performances came from Indian bowlers Prema Rawat and Radha Yadav, both bagging three wickets apiece, setting a platform for a possible win. While Shafali Verma managed to contribute 41 crucial runs, her efforts were overshadowed by Sianna Ginger, Australia's standout bowler, who took four wickets for just 18 runs.

Despite promising partnerships, including a 43-run stand between Verma and Raghvi Bist, India A's batting lineup crumbled under pressure. Australia's robust bowling attack, spearheaded by Ginger, restricted India's batters, securing a thrilling series victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)