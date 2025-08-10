Sourav Kothari Shines for India at World Games Cue Sports

Sourav Kothari's performance emerged as a beacon of hope for India during the cue sports competition at the World Games on Sunday. Kothari demonstrated remarkable skill in his 2-0 victory over Great Britain's Zac Cosker in men's snooker.

Employing exceptional safety play, Kothari restricted his opponent and followed with a decisive 57-point break to secure his win in straight frames. He is set to face Daryll Hill of Britain in his final Group 'C' match, with the top two from the group advancing to the knockout quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, Kamal Chawla succumbed 0-2 to former IBSF World champion Ali Alobaidli of Qatar in a Group 'D' match. In women's 6-red snooker, India's Natasha Chethan, the reigning IBSF World U-21 champion, was narrowly defeated in both her Group 'A' matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)