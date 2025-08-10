Left Menu

Kohli and Sharma's Uncertain ODI Future: A Cricket Conundrum

Speculation surrounds the ODI future of Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Despite narratives questioning their longevity until the 2027 World Cup, BCCI shows no urgency to decide. The immediate focus lies with the T20 World Cup and upcoming ODIs against Australia and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:40 IST
The futures of Indian cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ODI format has become a hot topic of speculation. However, as per sources within the Indian cricket board, there's no rush to make an immediate decision on their careers.

Following the cancellation of the Bangladesh series, India's next ODI matches will occur from October 19 to 25 against Australia. The debate centers on whether Kohli and Sharma, with their remarkable records, can continue until the 2027 World Cup when they will be nearing 40.

For now, the BCCI's primary focus is on preparing for the T20 World Cup. Discussions about offering farewell games for Kohli and Sharma on October 25 in Sydney remain speculative, with internal talks yet to occur. Meanwhile, players are gearing up for an intensive schedule ahead.

