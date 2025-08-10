Left Menu

Historic Feat: India's U-20 Women's Football Team Qualifies for AFC Asian Cup After 17 Years

India's U-20 women's football team has made history by qualifying for the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time since 2006. They topped Group D and impressed with a strong performance. The achievement highlights the effectiveness of sustained planning and development efforts by AIFF and SAI.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a cash prize of USD 25,000 for India's Under-20 women's team following their historic qualification for the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup, the first since 2006.

The Indian team topped Group D with seven points, concluding their victorious campaign with a crucial 1-0 win against Myanmar in Yangon. Pooja clinched the winning goal with a remarkable counter-attack.

The AIFF attributes this success to the extensive planning and developmental initiatives that have taken place in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Integral to this success has been initiatives like the ASMITA Women's Football Leagues, boosting grassroots development.

