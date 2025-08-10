Historic Feat: India's U-20 Women's Football Team Qualifies for AFC Asian Cup After 17 Years

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a cash prize of USD 25,000 for India's Under-20 women's team following their historic qualification for the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup, the first since 2006.

The Indian team topped Group D with seven points, concluding their victorious campaign with a crucial 1-0 win against Myanmar in Yangon. Pooja clinched the winning goal with a remarkable counter-attack.

The AIFF attributes this success to the extensive planning and developmental initiatives that have taken place in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Integral to this success has been initiatives like the ASMITA Women's Football Leagues, boosting grassroots development.