Future Uncertain for Kohli and Sharma in Indian ODI Team

Speculation over the ODI futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is high, yet the Indian cricket board remains patient. Their participation remains uncertain, with preparations for upcoming series and tournaments overshadowing immediate decisions. Both cricketers have opportunities to play before decisive calls are made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 21:38 IST
Speculation surrounding the future of cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India's ODI setup has reached fever pitch. The Indian cricket board, however, has adopted a patient approach, refraining from hurried decisions.

As the Bangladesh series was canceled, India's next ODI venture is against Australia from October 19-25. Both players' participation post the Australia series remains under discussion. Meanwhile, BCCI insiders suggest they could gain match practice in India A games against Australia A.

Despite media rumors of farewell games in Sydney and ongoing whispers regarding their fitness and form, no official decisions have been made about their ODI futures. The BCCI remains focused on the next major event, the T20 World Cup, while ensuring the team is prepared for the Asia Cup T20 tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

