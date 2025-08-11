Left Menu

Action-Packed Day in U.S. Sports: Key Updates Across Leagues

Sunday saw a flurry of activity across U.S. sports, including the NFL, MLB, WNBA, and more. Key highlights: Texans sign Jalen Mills; Chiefs' Deon Bush faces season-ending injury; Phillies call up David Robertson; Seattle Mariners planning Ichiro Suzuki’s statue; Breanna Stewart targets return in the WNBA, and more notable occurrences.

Sunday marked a bustling day in the world of U.S. sports, as several notable events unfolded across different leagues. In the NFL, the Houston Texans have agreed to terms with free-agent safety Jalen Mills, while Kansas City Chiefs' safety Deon Bush is facing a potentially season-ending Achilles injury sustained during a preseason matchup.

Baseball fans witnessed the Philadelphia Phillies boost their roster with veteran reliever David Robertson, preparing for the playoffs. Additionally, the Seattle Mariners announced plans to honor the legendary Ichiro Suzuki with a statue set to be unveiled at T-Mobile Park in 2026, celebrating his impactful contributions to the franchise.

On the basketball front, New York Liberty's forward Breanna Stewart is eyeing a return to action before the end of the month, shortly before her 31st birthday. In women's college basketball, Tennessee's Ruby Whitehorn is slated to appear in court following charges of aggravated burglary and domestic assault, drawing attention off the court as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

