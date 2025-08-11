Major Sports Updates: Verlander's Historic Milestone & Key Signings

In a thrilling development for baseball fans, San Francisco Giants' pitcher Justin Verlander has joined the illustrious 3,500-strikeout club. Achieving this milestone on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, Verlander's performance adds another highlight to his Hall of Fame career.

The Las Vegas Raiders made strategic moves to strengthen their team, signing veteran safety Terrell Edmunds to replace wide receiver Seth Williams, who was waived due to injury. In another roster change, the Indiana Fever inked Odyssey Sims to a contract following the injury-related absences of guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson.

Meanwhile in Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. sat out due to a stiff back while the Diamondbacks released Seth Brown. Elsewhere, trade talks are abuzz with potential moves involving Boston Celtics' Anfernee Simons. On the tennis court, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff showcased their prowess in Cincinnati, winning their respective matches.

