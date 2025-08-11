Zverev and Shelton Shine, Gauff Shows Grit: Highlights from the Cincinnati Open

Alexander Zverev efficiently dispatched Nishesh Basavareddy in straight sets at the Cincinnati Open, moving ahead to face Brandon Nakashima. Despite a supportive crowd for his opponent, Zverev's performance remained unshaken.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton benefited from Camilo Ugo Carabelli's injury retirement, setting up a match against Roberto Bautista Agut. Carlos Alcaraz overcame a lapse in the second set to outplay Damir Dzumhur and continued his impressive streak.

In the women's draw, second seed Coco Gauff handled serving issues to dominate Wang Xinyu, preparing to meet Dayana Yastremska next. American Jessica Pegula and Reilly Opelka also emerged victorious, with Opelka fending off Alex de Minaur in an engaging match.