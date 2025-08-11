Left Menu

Zverev and Shelton Shine, Gauff Shows Grit: Highlights from the Cincinnati Open

Alexander Zverev, along with Ben Shelton, secured wins in the Cincinnati Open, advancing to the third round. Coco Gauff overcame serving challenges to defeat Wang Xinyu. Carlos Alcaraz and Jessica Pegula also moved ahead, while Reilly Opelka thrilled the crowd with his win over Alex de Minaur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 08:47 IST
Zverev and Shelton Shine, Gauff Shows Grit: Highlights from the Cincinnati Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alexander Zverev efficiently dispatched Nishesh Basavareddy in straight sets at the Cincinnati Open, moving ahead to face Brandon Nakashima. Despite a supportive crowd for his opponent, Zverev's performance remained unshaken.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton benefited from Camilo Ugo Carabelli's injury retirement, setting up a match against Roberto Bautista Agut. Carlos Alcaraz overcame a lapse in the second set to outplay Damir Dzumhur and continued his impressive streak.

In the women's draw, second seed Coco Gauff handled serving issues to dominate Wang Xinyu, preparing to meet Dayana Yastremska next. American Jessica Pegula and Reilly Opelka also emerged victorious, with Opelka fending off Alex de Minaur in an engaging match.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025