Breaking the Barrier: India Women's Cricket Aims for World Cup Glory

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is determined for her team to secure its first ICC trophy at the upcoming Women's World Cup. The series against favorites Australia will provide insight into their preparedness. Motivated by past heroics and former players, the team is confident after recent victories against England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, expressed her team's determination to capture an ICC trophy at the imminent Women's World Cup. With the tournament starting next month, the team aims to assess its strengths and weaknesses in the upcoming series against Australia, one of the title favorites.

Despite past near-wins, including their runner-up finish in the 2017 ODI World Cup, India has yet to clinch a world title. Harmanpreet, inspired by former player Yuvraj Singh, seeks to break this legacy. "World Cups are always special," she remarked at the trophy unveiling, emphasizing her driven resolve.

The Indian team approaches the Australia series, commencing September 14, with heightened confidence after recent victories in England. Harmanpreet notes the significance of facing top teams and recalls her pivotal 2017 match-winning performance against Australia, which marked a transformative moment in her career and for women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

