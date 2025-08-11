Breaking the Barrier: India Women's Cricket Aims for World Cup Glory

India's women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, expressed her team's determination to capture an ICC trophy at the imminent Women's World Cup. With the tournament starting next month, the team aims to assess its strengths and weaknesses in the upcoming series against Australia, one of the title favorites.

Despite past near-wins, including their runner-up finish in the 2017 ODI World Cup, India has yet to clinch a world title. Harmanpreet, inspired by former player Yuvraj Singh, seeks to break this legacy. "World Cups are always special," she remarked at the trophy unveiling, emphasizing her driven resolve.

The Indian team approaches the Australia series, commencing September 14, with heightened confidence after recent victories in England. Harmanpreet notes the significance of facing top teams and recalls her pivotal 2017 match-winning performance against Australia, which marked a transformative moment in her career and for women's cricket.

