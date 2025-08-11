Left Menu

Hockey India Junior National Championship Introduces Exciting New Format

The 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025 begins August 12 in Jalandhar, Punjab, featuring a new division-based format. Thirty teams across three divisions will compete for the title, with promotion and relegation at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:07 IST
Dr Dilip Tirkey. (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
The 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025 is set to commence on August 12 in Jalandhar, Punjab. Running until August 23, the tournament will feature a new division-based format, already implemented in other national championships earlier this year. Thirty participating teams are divided into three divisions: A, B, and C.

The championship introduces a competitive edge with promotion and relegation. Division 'A' showcases the top 12 junior men's sides, including defending champions Hockey Punjab. Pool matches start on August 16, leading to Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, and the Final by August 23. Teams such as Hockey Punjab, Hockey Uttar Pradesh, and Hockey Haryana vie for the title.

In Division 'B' and 'C', league matches will determine promotions and relegations, with Division 'B' running matches from August 12-16, while Division 'C' runs from August 12-15. Throughout all divisions, teams earn points based on performance, fostering a highly competitive atmosphere to enhance player development and match experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

