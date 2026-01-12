Security Experts Clear Bangladesh for T20 World Cup Matches in India

Independent risk assessments, conducted by internationally recognized security experts, have concluded that Bangladesh can safely participate in its scheduled T20 World Cup matches in India. The International Cricket Council (ICC) sources revealed on Monday that the overall security risk for the tournament in India is deemed low to moderate, aligning with the risk profile of many major global sporting events.

The assessments did not detect any specific or direct threats to the Bangladesh team, its officials, or match venues in India. Based on expert recommendations, the risk associated with Bangladesh's fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai is considered low to moderate, with no indications of risks that cannot be effectively managed through appropriate security planning and mitigation strategies.

The ICC remains committed to continuous review and consultation with participating members, including the Bangladesh Cricket Board, emphasizing transparency and collaboration. While public concerns have been raised in Bangladesh about the team's participation, the ICC stands by its confidence in the security preparations developed in conjunction with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and local authorities. The World Cup is set to begin on February 7, with Bangladesh's opening match scheduled against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.