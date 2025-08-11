Indian Women's Cricket Eyes Historic Victory at World Cup
India's women's cricket team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, aims to end its ICC trophy drought in the upcoming ODI Women's World Cup. The team sees the series against Australia as a crucial test of their strengths. Kaur emphasized the importance of confidence, preparation, and experience.
- Country:
- India
The Indian women's cricket team, under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, is set on breaking its ICC trophy drought at the forthcoming ODI Women's World Cup. As they prepare to face Australia, their main competition, Kaur remains optimistic about assessing their strengths through upcoming matches.
Harmanpreet Kaur recalls the inspiration she drew from Yuvraj Singh's presence, as well as her unforgettable 171-run inning in the 2017 semifinal. The India-Australia series promises to be a benchmark in the team's journey, bolstering the squad's confidence.
Former player Yuvraj Singh advocates for individual self-belief and experience, while teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana note improvements in preparation and mindset. ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta views the Women's World Cup as pivotal in advancing women's cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Stars of Indian Women's Cricket: Goud and Charani
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Returns to India, Marking a Defining Moment
Indian Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for Crucial Australia Series
Countdown to Glory: India's Women's Cricket Squad Gears Up for World Cup 2025
Countdown to Glory: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Kicks Off