Left Menu

Indian Women's Cricket Eyes Historic Victory at World Cup

India's women's cricket team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, aims to end its ICC trophy drought in the upcoming ODI Women's World Cup. The team sees the series against Australia as a crucial test of their strengths. Kaur emphasized the importance of confidence, preparation, and experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:39 IST
Indian Women's Cricket Eyes Historic Victory at World Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian women's cricket team, under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, is set on breaking its ICC trophy drought at the forthcoming ODI Women's World Cup. As they prepare to face Australia, their main competition, Kaur remains optimistic about assessing their strengths through upcoming matches.

Harmanpreet Kaur recalls the inspiration she drew from Yuvraj Singh's presence, as well as her unforgettable 171-run inning in the 2017 semifinal. The India-Australia series promises to be a benchmark in the team's journey, bolstering the squad's confidence.

Former player Yuvraj Singh advocates for individual self-belief and experience, while teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana note improvements in preparation and mindset. ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta views the Women's World Cup as pivotal in advancing women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025