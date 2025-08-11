ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Returns to India, Marking a Defining Moment

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah announced on Monday the return of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup to India, calling it a 'defining moment' for women's cricket. Shah emphasized the ICC's commitment to innovation and sustaining the sport's growth during a '50 days to go' event in Mumbai.

Joining the event were Indian cricket legends Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh, as well as current stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues. This will be the first senior ICC Women's tournament in the subcontinent since 2016, when India hosted the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Previous Women's World Cups in India occurred in 1978, 1997, and 2013.

The event, inaugurated by Shah, included panel discussions with past and present cricket icons. ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta also engaged in the conversations aimed at enhancing women's cricket globally. The ICC Trophy Tour, launching from Mumbai, will visit host cities and schools as part of a legacy program, culminating with the tournament starting September 30 with the India vs. Sri Lanka opener in Bengaluru.