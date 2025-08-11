Harmanpreet Kaur Eyes Historic World Cup Win for India

As India gears up for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, captain Harmanpreet Kaur reiterated her approach remains consistent with her first World Cup experience. She remains buoyed by her memorable 171* innings against Australia in 2017's semifinals, an event she believes transformed Indian women's cricket.

Leading India for the first time in a World Cup, Kaur is focused on breaking the nation's longstanding title drought and winning their first ICC senior trophy. India finished runners-up twice, including a heart-wrenching nine-run loss to England in 2017.

Kaur, reflecting on the past and future, expressed, "The strategy mirrors my debut World Cup – embracing the moment and cherishing the home crowd's support." Her confidence is bolstered by India's recent successes, notably the series win in England. "Our recent gameplay boosts our confidence significantly," she stated. With high spirits, India aims to surpass their 2017 finals achievement.

The World Cup runs from September 30 to November 2, with India debuting against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, a path sought to finally bridge past near-misses in the quest for cricketing glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)