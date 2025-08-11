Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur Eyes Historic World Cup Win for India

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is determined to lead India to its first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup victory. Reflecting on her iconic 171* against Australia in 2017, she hopes to break past final hurdles and capitalize on the team's current high confidence from recent successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:35 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
As India gears up for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, captain Harmanpreet Kaur reiterated her approach remains consistent with her first World Cup experience. She remains buoyed by her memorable 171* innings against Australia in 2017's semifinals, an event she believes transformed Indian women's cricket.

Leading India for the first time in a World Cup, Kaur is focused on breaking the nation's longstanding title drought and winning their first ICC senior trophy. India finished runners-up twice, including a heart-wrenching nine-run loss to England in 2017.

Kaur, reflecting on the past and future, expressed, "The strategy mirrors my debut World Cup – embracing the moment and cherishing the home crowd's support." Her confidence is bolstered by India's recent successes, notably the series win in England. "Our recent gameplay boosts our confidence significantly," she stated. With high spirits, India aims to surpass their 2017 finals achievement.

The World Cup runs from September 30 to November 2, with India debuting against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, a path sought to finally bridge past near-misses in the quest for cricketing glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

