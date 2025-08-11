Veer Ahlawat Achieves Top-25 Finish at Nexo Championship
Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat concluded the Nexo Championship tied at 25th place with a final round score of one-under 71. Scotsman Grant Forrest clinched victory, achieving his second DP World Tour title. The tournament saw diverse performances, with only nine players finishing under par.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat concluded his rounds at the Nexo Championship with a commendable one-under 71 in the final round, tying for 25th place at three-over for the tournament held at Trump International Golf Links.
A regular on the DP World Tour, Ahlawat demonstrated skill with three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine, maintaining consistency by parring all holes on the back nine. This marks his third Top-25 finish alongside notable performances at the Hero Indian Open and Austrian Alpine Open.
In contrast, Scotsman Grant Forrest seized the spotlight with a triumphant four-shot victory, earning his second DP World Tour title. With a level par final round of 72, Forrest's performance elevated him to 28th in the Race to Dubai Rankings, alongside winning a $10,000 bonus for a course record set earlier in the competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Crucial Trade Talks: Golf Diplomacy in Scotland
Trump's Scottish Golf Diplomacy: EU Trade Talks Amidst Tariff Threats
Trump's Scottish Golf Diplomacy: Strengthening US-UK Ties on the Green
Kurt Kitayama Triumphs at 3M Open Amidst Thrilling Golf Weekend
Swinging Diplomacy: Trump's Scottish Golf Summit with Starmer