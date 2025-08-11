Veer Ahlawat Achieves Top-25 Finish at Nexo Championship

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat concluded his rounds at the Nexo Championship with a commendable one-under 71 in the final round, tying for 25th place at three-over for the tournament held at Trump International Golf Links.

A regular on the DP World Tour, Ahlawat demonstrated skill with three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine, maintaining consistency by parring all holes on the back nine. This marks his third Top-25 finish alongside notable performances at the Hero Indian Open and Austrian Alpine Open.

In contrast, Scotsman Grant Forrest seized the spotlight with a triumphant four-shot victory, earning his second DP World Tour title. With a level par final round of 72, Forrest's performance elevated him to 28th in the Race to Dubai Rankings, alongside winning a $10,000 bonus for a course record set earlier in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)