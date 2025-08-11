Countdown to Glory: India's Women's Cricket Squad Gears Up for World Cup 2025

With just 50 days left until India hosts the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, middle-order batsman Jemimah Rodrigues has lauded the Women's Premier League for instilling confidence in new team members. Rodrigues highlighted the contribution of 22-year-old pacer Kranti Gaud, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker in a recent ODI series victory against England.

"The WPL has provided a platform for young talents to shine and secure spots in the national team, reducing the pressure they face during their international debuts," Rodrigues said at a '50 Days To Go' event in Mumbai. She commended Gaud for her fearless attitude, which she believes motivates the entire team.

Rodrigues recalled a pivotal moment in women's cricket history when she, as a young player, went to the airport to welcome the national team. Despite their exhaustion and disappointment, the team was greeted by an unexpectedly large crowd, a testament to the growing support for women's sports. India is set to begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)