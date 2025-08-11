Crystal Palace Faces Setback as Appeal Against UEFA Decision is Dismissed

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Crystal Palace's appeal concerning their demotion from the Europa League to the lower-tier Conference League, as per UEFA's decision.

UEFA's ruling was based on ownership conflicts, with John Textor holding stakes in both Crystal Palace and French club Olympique Lyonnais. Consequently, Olympique Lyonnais retained their Europa League spot, while Nottingham Forest replaces Crystal Palace.

Palace's appeal, filed shortly before Eagle Football Holdings completed a stake sale, was deemed invalid. Despite winning the Community Shield recently, Palace will now compete in the Conference League qualifiers.

