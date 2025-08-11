Left Menu

Crystal Palace Faces Setback as Appeal Against UEFA Decision is Dismissed

The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed Crystal Palace's appeal against UEFA's decision to demote them from the Europa League to the Conference League. UEFA cited ownership conflicts due to John Textor's stakes in both Palace and Olympique Lyonnais. Nottingham Forest will replace Palace in the Europa League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Crystal Palace's appeal concerning their demotion from the Europa League to the lower-tier Conference League, as per UEFA's decision.

UEFA's ruling was based on ownership conflicts, with John Textor holding stakes in both Crystal Palace and French club Olympique Lyonnais. Consequently, Olympique Lyonnais retained their Europa League spot, while Nottingham Forest replaces Crystal Palace.

Palace's appeal, filed shortly before Eagle Football Holdings completed a stake sale, was deemed invalid. Despite winning the Community Shield recently, Palace will now compete in the Conference League qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

