Saptak Talwar Shines with Top-15 Finish at Irish Challenge

Saptak Talwar achieved his first top-15 finish on the HotelPlanner Tour at the Irish Challenge with a final round score of one-under 71. The tournament concluded with Oihan Guillamoundeguy clinching victory, boosting his Road to Mallorca rank. Talwar's performance at Killeen Castle marks his season's best.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meath | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:45 IST
Saptak Talwar, representing India, made significant strides in his golfing career with a commendable top-15 finish at the Irish Challenge, part of the HotelPlanner Tour.

Talwar showcased consistency at Killeen Castle, posting rounds of 75, 70, 70, and 71 to achieve a final score of one-under par, marking his strongest performance of the season.

Meanwhile, French golfer Oihan Guillamoundeguy secured the tournament victory, which propelled him up the Road to Mallorca rankings, enhancing his chances to advance to the prestigious DP World Tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

