Saptak Talwar Shines with Top-15 Finish at Irish Challenge

Saptak Talwar, representing India, made significant strides in his golfing career with a commendable top-15 finish at the Irish Challenge, part of the HotelPlanner Tour.

Talwar showcased consistency at Killeen Castle, posting rounds of 75, 70, 70, and 71 to achieve a final score of one-under par, marking his strongest performance of the season.

Meanwhile, French golfer Oihan Guillamoundeguy secured the tournament victory, which propelled him up the Road to Mallorca rankings, enhancing his chances to advance to the prestigious DP World Tour.

