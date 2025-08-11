Left Menu

Young Tigresses Roar Into AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

The Indian U-20 women's football team qualified for the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup after defeating Myanmar. This marked their first qualification in two decades, inspired by the senior team's success. Head coach Joakim Alexandersson praised their team spirit and determination, emphasizing room for improvement before the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:49 IST
Young Tigresses Roar Into AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian under-20 women's football team has achieved historic success by qualifying for the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup. Their dramatic 1-0 victory over Myanmar secured their spot in the continental tournament for the first time in two decades.

Led by head coach Joakim Alexandersson, the team drew inspiration from the senior squads' earlier qualification, fueling their own ambition. 'This is very special for the girls,' Alexandersson stated, acknowledging the drive that pushed his team to maintain a clean sheet in crucial matches. 'Seeing the senior women's team qualify gave them extra motivation.'

The team's determined performance in Yangon, particularly the decisive 27th-minute goal by Pooja, exemplified their commitment to success. As they arrived back in New Delhi, defender Neha expressed pride and exultation over the achievement, while praising teamwork and resilience throughout the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025