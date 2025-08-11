Young Tigresses Roar Into AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

The Indian under-20 women's football team has achieved historic success by qualifying for the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup. Their dramatic 1-0 victory over Myanmar secured their spot in the continental tournament for the first time in two decades.

Led by head coach Joakim Alexandersson, the team drew inspiration from the senior squads' earlier qualification, fueling their own ambition. 'This is very special for the girls,' Alexandersson stated, acknowledging the drive that pushed his team to maintain a clean sheet in crucial matches. 'Seeing the senior women's team qualify gave them extra motivation.'

The team's determined performance in Yangon, particularly the decisive 27th-minute goal by Pooja, exemplified their commitment to success. As they arrived back in New Delhi, defender Neha expressed pride and exultation over the achievement, while praising teamwork and resilience throughout the campaign.

