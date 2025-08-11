Left Menu

Henry Pollock Joins Elite Player Squad: A Promising Addition to England Rugby

Henry Pollock, a promising young flanker, has been included in the Elite Player Squad (EPS) under coach Steve Borthwick's selections. This inclusion follows a successful year for Pollock, who debuted for England and participated in several notable matches. The EPS contracts offer enhanced control over players' development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:38 IST
In a move signalling rising rugby prowess, Northampton's Henry Pollock, 20, joins the Elite Player Squad (EPS) after a standout year. The announcement from coach Steve Borthwick's new selections marks Pollock's reward for his exceptional performances.

EPS contracts instituted last year allow enhanced management of players, including medical expertise, while providing financial stability even for those not featured in test matches. Initially, 17 players were contracted but Borthwick expanded to 25, highlighting Pollock's notable inclusion alongside players like Ben Curry and Alex Mitchell.

Despite his prolific career, former England captain Owen Farrell missed out on a contract, though he remains eligible after returning to Saracens. The EPS contracts are part of an ongoing collaboration with Premiership clubs, vital for the development of England Rugby as they prepare for the forthcoming Autumn Series against top global teams.

