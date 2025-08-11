Left Menu

Kho Kho Legend V Naveen Kumar: From Beedi Worker’s Son to International Scholar and Sportsperson

V Naveen Kumar's journey from a humble background to a celebrated Kho Kho player and scholar highlights how indigenous sports can change lives. Overcoming financial struggles, he achieved international recognition and academic success, advocating for modern sports science integration into traditional games like Kho Kho.

Kho Kho Legend V Naveen Kumar: From Beedi Worker’s Son to International Scholar and Sportsperson
Telangana's Kho Kho player V Naveen Kumar (Image: KKFI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst tales of adversity and triumph, V Naveen Kumar's story stands out in the landscape of Indian indigenous sports. Rising from a modest upbringing in Telangana, where his parents toiled as beedi workers, Kumar's dedication to the traditional game of Kho Kho propelled him to national and international recognition.

Discovering Kho Kho in class 7, Kumar persevered through financial hardships to ultimately secure a government job, represent India on the international stage, and recently earn a Doctorate in Physical Education from Osmania University. His doctoral research explores the integration of sports science into traditional sports to enhance athletic performance.

Kumar's career highlights include six appearances at the Senior National Championships and competing in the All India Men's Inter-University Kho Kho Championship. Notably, his success in winning gold against England in 2017 cemented his status in the sport, leading to opportunities as a physical director and educator.

