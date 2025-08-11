Essex Cricket Signs Young Talent Mitchell Killeen for 2026 Season
Essex Cricket has secured the signing of promising Durham all-rounder Mitchell Killeen on a two-year contract beginning after the 2025 season. The young talent is expected to bolster Essex's bowling attack with his proven first-class and List A cricket skills, along with his international experience with England Under-19s.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
On Monday, Essex Cricket announced the acquisition of Mitchell Killeen, a promising young bowling all-rounder from Durham. The 20-year-old has inked a two-year agreement with the club, effective after the 2025 season.
A right-arm seamer and right-handed batsman, Killeen made his List A debut for Durham at just 17, showcasing his potential early on. Despite a wait for first-class cricket, he impressed in Zimbabwe, further solidifying his credentials during the County Championship with notable performances.
Killeen's selection by Essex reflects his growing reputation, augmented by strong contributions in the England Under-19 setup. Essex's CEO Dan Feist expressed enthusiasm for Killeen's addition, highlighting his potential impact on the squad's future successes and depth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Young Talent Gears Up for Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok
Young Talent Shines in India's Second Innings
UN Expert Condemns Israeli Army's Targeting of Journalist Anas Al-Sharif in Gaza
India's Hockey Team Gears Up for Australia Tour with Young Talent
Mayawati Urges Clarity in Voter List and Electoral Reforms