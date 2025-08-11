Essex Cricket Signs Young Talent Mitchell Killeen for 2026 Season

On Monday, Essex Cricket announced the acquisition of Mitchell Killeen, a promising young bowling all-rounder from Durham. The 20-year-old has inked a two-year agreement with the club, effective after the 2025 season.

A right-arm seamer and right-handed batsman, Killeen made his List A debut for Durham at just 17, showcasing his potential early on. Despite a wait for first-class cricket, he impressed in Zimbabwe, further solidifying his credentials during the County Championship with notable performances.

Killeen's selection by Essex reflects his growing reputation, augmented by strong contributions in the England Under-19 setup. Essex's CEO Dan Feist expressed enthusiasm for Killeen's addition, highlighting his potential impact on the squad's future successes and depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)