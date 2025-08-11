Left Menu

Essex Cricket Signs Young Talent Mitchell Killeen for 2026 Season

Essex Cricket has secured the signing of promising Durham all-rounder Mitchell Killeen on a two-year contract beginning after the 2025 season. The young talent is expected to bolster Essex's bowling attack with his proven first-class and List A cricket skills, along with his international experience with England Under-19s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:20 IST
Durham bowling all-rounder Mitchell Killeen (Photo: Essex website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Monday, Essex Cricket announced the acquisition of Mitchell Killeen, a promising young bowling all-rounder from Durham. The 20-year-old has inked a two-year agreement with the club, effective after the 2025 season.

A right-arm seamer and right-handed batsman, Killeen made his List A debut for Durham at just 17, showcasing his potential early on. Despite a wait for first-class cricket, he impressed in Zimbabwe, further solidifying his credentials during the County Championship with notable performances.

Killeen's selection by Essex reflects his growing reputation, augmented by strong contributions in the England Under-19 setup. Essex's CEO Dan Feist expressed enthusiasm for Killeen's addition, highlighting his potential impact on the squad's future successes and depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

