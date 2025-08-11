Left Menu

Indian Golfers Gear Up for Inaugural Mid-Amateur Championship in Indonesia

The Indian Golf Union has dispatched a team to Indonesia for the first Mid-Amateur Championship organized by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation. Leading the Indian contingent is Ranjit Singh, alongside accomplished golfers Arjun Singh, Simarjeet Singh, and Col. Varoon Parmar. Set at Gading Raya Golf Club, the event features golfers from 20 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:16 IST
Indian golfers Col. Varoon Parmar (left to right), Simarjeet Singh, Arjun Singh and Ranjit Singh at the opening ceremony of the APGC Mid-Amateur Championship (Image: IGU). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The Indian Golf Union, the governing body for golf recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has sent a four-member delegation to compete in the inaugural Mid-Amateur Championship in Indonesia. The event is organized by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation with the Indonesia Golf Association at the helm. Set at the renowned Graham Marsh-designed Gading Raya Golf Club in Tangerang from August 12 to 14, the event boasts participation from 80 golfers across 20 nations.

Leading the Indian squad is Ranjit Singh, the current IGU All-India Mid-Amateur champion, joined by established players Arjun Singh, Simarjeet Singh, and Col. Varoon Parmar. Col. Parmar, a gold medalist at the World Military Games 2025, was also a runner-up in the IGU All-India Mid-Amateur Championship. Simarjeet Singh, known for his victory in the 2022 IGU All-India Mid-Amateur Championship, has several national titles to his name.

Ranjit Singh expressed gratitude towards the Indian Golf Union for the opportunity to represent India: "I'm excited to be part of the first-ever Indian team in this prestigious event. The Gading Raya course presents excellent conditions, though rain might pose challenges in the coming days." The tournament, segmented into four age divisions, follows an individual strokeplay format over 54 holes, inviting participants to test their skills on an international platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

