Paramount Secures Exclusive UFC Rights in Landmark $7.7 Billion Deal

Paramount, under the helm of CEO David Ellison, has secured exclusive U.S. rights for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a monumental media rights deal valued at $7.7 billion.

As the merger of Paramount and Skydance unfolds, this new agreement is seen as a strategic move to boost exclusive sports content on its platforms.

Paramount+ will host 13 numbered UFC events and 30 Fight Nights annually, as Paramount dives deeper into sports amid fierce competition from netflix and disney.

