Left Menu

Paramount Secures Exclusive UFC Rights in Landmark $7.7 Billion Deal

Paramount has become the sole U.S. home for UFC events under a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal orchestrated by CEO David Ellison. Starting next year, Paramount+ will broadcast 13 numbered UFC events and 30 Fight Nights annually, enhancing its exclusive high-quality content offerings and strengthening media strategies amidst a competitive landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:31 IST
Paramount Secures Exclusive UFC Rights in Landmark $7.7 Billion Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paramount, under the helm of CEO David Ellison, has secured exclusive U.S. rights for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a monumental media rights deal valued at $7.7 billion.

As the merger of Paramount and Skydance unfolds, this new agreement is seen as a strategic move to boost exclusive sports content on its platforms.

Paramount+ will host 13 numbered UFC events and 30 Fight Nights annually, as Paramount dives deeper into sports amid fierce competition from netflix and disney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025