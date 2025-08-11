Paramount Secures Exclusive UFC Rights in Landmark $7.7 Billion Deal
Paramount has become the sole U.S. home for UFC events under a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal orchestrated by CEO David Ellison. Starting next year, Paramount+ will broadcast 13 numbered UFC events and 30 Fight Nights annually, enhancing its exclusive high-quality content offerings and strengthening media strategies amidst a competitive landscape.
Paramount, under the helm of CEO David Ellison, has secured exclusive U.S. rights for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a monumental media rights deal valued at $7.7 billion.
As the merger of Paramount and Skydance unfolds, this new agreement is seen as a strategic move to boost exclusive sports content on its platforms.
Paramount+ will host 13 numbered UFC events and 30 Fight Nights annually, as Paramount dives deeper into sports amid fierce competition from netflix and disney.
