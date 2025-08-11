Crystal Palace's UEFA Appeal Denied, Faces Demotion

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against Crystal Palace's appeal concerning UEFA's demotion decision on Monday, cementing their move from the Europa League to the third-tier Conference League.

Crystal Palace faced this change when UEFA identified majority ownership conflicts; John Textor owned controlling stakes in both Palace and Olympique Lyonnais. As a result, Nottingham Forest is set to replace Palace in the Europa League.

The decision follows controversies surrounding dual club influences, with the Court dismissing Palace's claims of unfair treatment compared to Lyon and Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, significant organizational changes are underway with the sale of Eagle Football Holdings' stake in Palace and new leadership at Lyon.

