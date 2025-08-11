Left Menu

Ashwin Seeks Clarity from CSK as Samson Requests RR Exit Ahead of IPL 2026

Ravichandran Ashwin awaits CSK's IPL 2026 plans, willing to part ways if misaligned, while Sanju Samson seeks release from Rajasthan Royals for auction. Both players are eyeing future clarity amid team's strategic decisions beyond the mega auctions and mini-auctions impacting the team dynamics for the next season.

Ravi Ashwin. (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is seeking clarity from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) about his future role in the team, as per ESPNcricinfo. Sources report that Ashwin is open to leaving CSK if their future plans don't align with his aspirations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Ashwin was acquired by CSK during the 2025 mega auction for Rs 9.75 crore. Despite taking seven wickets across nine matches, he conceded runs at an economy rate of 9.13, marking his most challenging season yet, as his economy soared above 9 runs for the first time.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has requested his release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. His appeal to the franchise came shortly after IPL 2025 wrapped up. While RR held their review meetings in June, they have yet to officially respond to Samson's request.

