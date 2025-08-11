India Enacts Landmark Sports Governance and Anti-Doping Reforms

In a historic move, India has enacted the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, lauded by the Union Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, as the most significant reform in sports since the country's Independence. Passed in the Lok Sabha, the bill aims at transforming India's sports landscape by promoting ethical practices and ensuring accountability, professionalism, and opportunities, particularly for women. This comprehensive legislation introduces the National Sports Board to oversee sports bodies, enforce ethical conduct, and manage athlete welfare.

Concurrently, the Lok Sabha also approved the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025, which revises the National Anti-Doping Act 2022. The amendment empowers the central government to establish an Appeal Panel, focusing on a transparent and effective anti-doping regime. The reform aligns India's efforts with international anti-doping standards, aiming for cleaner and fairer sports competition.

Mandaviya emphasized the importance of both bills, stating they will enhance India's global sports standing and uphold ethical standards. With the establishment of independent anti-doping operations, these bills ensure the country's sports ecosystem is regulated and progressive, promising a better future for Indian sports on national and international stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)