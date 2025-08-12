Left Menu

Mo'unga's Return Sparks Intense Battle for All Blacks' Flyhalf Role

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson embraces the competition sparked by Richie Mo'unga's return, potentially displacing Beauden Barrett or Damian McKenzie for the All Blacks' flyhalf role. Mo'unga, set to return after a stint in Japan, aims to reclaim his position for the 2027 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 07:26 IST
Mo'unga's Return Sparks Intense Battle for All Blacks' Flyhalf Role

Richie Mo'unga's impending return to New Zealand rugby is a hot topic, as his comeback introduces strong competition for the All Blacks' number 10 jersey. Head coach Scott Robertson has expressed enthusiasm about Mo'unga's return, acknowledging the challenge it poses to current flyhalves Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie.

Mo'unga's stint in Japan, where he played for Brave Lupus Tokyo on a lucrative three-year contract, followed his contributions to the All Blacks' run to the 2023 World Cup final. The upcoming competition emphasizes New Zealand's focus on team excellence as the nation prepares for the 2027 World Cup in Australia. The pressure is on as specialists vie for their spots.

Despite the looming challenge, Robertson emphasized professionalism and the importance of internal competition within the team. "The jersey is bigger than everyone," he stated, underlining the ethos that positions are earned, not gifted. This battle of rugby titans promises to energize both players and fans alike.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025