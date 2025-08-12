Left Menu

Atletico Madrid Welcomes Italian Star Giacomo Raspadori

Atletico Madrid has signed Italian forward Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli. The 25-year-old inked a five-year deal after passing his medical. Raspadori, who debuted for Italy in 2021, boasts a versatile playing style. Atletico is enhancing its squad for the season, eyeing a strong finish in La Liga.

  Country:
  • Spain

Atletico Madrid has bolstered its attacking prowess with the acquisition of Italy's Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli. The forward joins on a five-year contract, following a successful medical examination.

Raspadori, who is 25, arrives with a notable track record. With Napoli, he secured the Serie A title twice and has made significant contributions to the Italian national team since his debut in 2021. His flexibility in attack is expected to be a tactical asset for Atletico.

Under the management of Diego Simeone, Atletico, having finished third in the previous La Liga season, is revamping its squad with new talent. They aim for a formidable run, starting with an opening match against Espanyol.

