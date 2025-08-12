Left Menu

Tommy Fleetwood Eyes Ryder Cup Glory After PGA Setback

Tommy Fleetwood's bid for his first PGA Tour win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship ended in disappointment, but he secured his place on Europe's Ryder Cup team. Despite losing to Justin Rose, who also qualified for the Ryder Cup, Fleetwood remains positive about his future performances.

Tommy Fleetwood faced disappointment as his quest for a first PGA Tour victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship concluded unsuccessfully. Despite leading into the final round, he faltered and missed playoff qualification by a single stroke.

This setback was mitigated by his confirmation for Europe's Ryder Cup team, seen as a significant achievement. Meanwhile, Justin Rose claimed victory in the playoff and secured his spot for the cup showdown in New York.

Europe's Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, expressed excitement on social media about having Fleetwood and Rose on the team, highlighting their contributions on and off the course. Fleetwood also expressed his pride in making his fourth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance.

