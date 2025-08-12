Deepti Sharma Shines as T20I Rankings Shift in Latest ICC Update

India's Deepti Sharma made a notable climb to secure the second position in the ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings. Sharing the spot with Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal, Deepti boasts a rating of 732, just four points shy of Australia's Annabel Sutherland.

Sutherland currently holds the top ranking, despite not playing since March. In the batting category, Smriti Mandhana slipped to second place as England's Nat Sciver-Brunt took the lead.

Meanwhile, Ireland's Orla Prendergast impressed by reaching a career-high 19th place in the player rankings following her standout performances against Pakistan, earning the Player of the Series title.

(With inputs from agencies.)