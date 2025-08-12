Revitalizing West Indies Cricket: A Roadmap to Success

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is taking significant steps to revitalize cricket in the Caribbean through a comprehensive plan of action. A crucial two-day meeting in Trinidad, attended by legendary figures like Viv Richards and Brian Lara, identified major areas needing improvement.

Among the top priorities are enhancing facilities for players, improving practice pitches, and raising the standards of domestic tournaments. CWI's Chief Executive, Chris Dehring, emphasized the skill deficiencies noticeable against international teams, urging the establishment of a high-performance center and better academy systems.

Despite recent setbacks, such as being bowled out for 27 against Australia, the board remains committed to bridging the gap with other nations. They acknowledge that the journey ahead is long and challenging but remain optimistic about re-establishing West Indies cricket at the pinnacle of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)