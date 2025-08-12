Left Menu

Revitalizing West Indies Cricket: A Roadmap to Success

Cricket West Indies holds a crucial two-day meeting in Trinidad to address the pressing challenges in Caribbean cricket. Key figures highlight deficiencies in facilities, domestic game quality, and player development compared to international counterparts, shaping a comprehensive plan for future improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stjohns | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:42 IST
Cricket West Indies (CWI) is taking significant steps to revitalize cricket in the Caribbean through a comprehensive plan of action. A crucial two-day meeting in Trinidad, attended by legendary figures like Viv Richards and Brian Lara, identified major areas needing improvement.

Among the top priorities are enhancing facilities for players, improving practice pitches, and raising the standards of domestic tournaments. CWI's Chief Executive, Chris Dehring, emphasized the skill deficiencies noticeable against international teams, urging the establishment of a high-performance center and better academy systems.

Despite recent setbacks, such as being bowled out for 27 against Australia, the board remains committed to bridging the gap with other nations. They acknowledge that the journey ahead is long and challenging but remain optimistic about re-establishing West Indies cricket at the pinnacle of the sport.

