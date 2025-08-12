Referee's Fall from Grace: David Coote's Ban and Scandal

David Coote, a former Premier League referee, has been handed an eight-week suspension by the Football Association following controversial comments he made about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a video that went viral last year. The incident has also seen him removed from English soccer's referees' body, PGMOL.

The 43-year-old Coote was charged in June, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed an eight-week suspension alongside a mandatory face-to-face education programme. Having admitted to the charges, Coote was deemed to have violated FA Rule E3.1 by acting improperly and using insulting language about Klopp in a video recorded in 2020 and circulated in 2024.

Coote's actions were considered an 'Aggravated Breach' under FA Rule E3.2, as it involved a reference to nationality. He is banned from UEFA refereeing activities until June 2026. Furthermore, a video published by The Sun allegedly showing Coote snorting a white substance during Euro 2024 has also come to light, adding to the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)