Referee's Fall from Grace: David Coote's Ban and Scandal

David Coote, a former Premier League referee, received an eight-week ban by the FA for comments about ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a viral video. Coote was previously fired by PGMOL for recorded abusive remarks towards Klopp. He admitted his misconduct and is banned from UEFA activities until 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:57 IST
David Coote, a former Premier League referee, has been handed an eight-week suspension by the Football Association following controversial comments he made about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a video that went viral last year. The incident has also seen him removed from English soccer's referees' body, PGMOL.

The 43-year-old Coote was charged in June, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed an eight-week suspension alongside a mandatory face-to-face education programme. Having admitted to the charges, Coote was deemed to have violated FA Rule E3.1 by acting improperly and using insulting language about Klopp in a video recorded in 2020 and circulated in 2024.

Coote's actions were considered an 'Aggravated Breach' under FA Rule E3.2, as it involved a reference to nationality. He is banned from UEFA refereeing activities until June 2026. Furthermore, a video published by The Sun allegedly showing Coote snorting a white substance during Euro 2024 has also come to light, adding to the scandal.

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

