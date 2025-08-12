Gianluigi Donnarumma's Future Uncertain as PSG Gears Up for UEFA Super Cup

Paris St Germain has unexpectedly left out star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from their lineup for the forthcoming UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur. This move comes amid widespread speculation about the Italian international's future, with media reports indicating a possible transfer away from the Parisian club.

Donnarumma, who has been a pivotal figure in PSG's recent successes, could be on his way out as his contract is set to expire next year. Since joining PSG from AC Milan in 2021, Donnarumma has helped the team capture three French Ligue 1 titles, alongside last season's Champions League triumph.

Concurrently, PSG has bolstered its goalkeeping options with the signing of Lucas Chevalier from Lille, the most recent recipient of Ligue 1's goalkeeper of the Year award. For the upcoming fixture, Chevalier, along with Matvey Safonov and Renato Marin, will constitute the trio of goalkeeping choices for the Parisian side.