Crystal Palace Seeks Legal Advice After CAS Dismissal in UEFA Dispute
Crystal Palace is exploring legal options following the Court of Arbitration for Sport's dismissal of their appeal against UEFA's demotion of the club from the Europa League to the Conference League. The issue arises from a breach of UEFA's multi-club ownership rules, impacting Palace and its majority owner, Eagle Football Group.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Crystal Palace announced they are seeking legal counsel after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed their appeal against UEFA's decision to demote the club from the Europa League to the Conference League. The decision stems from a multi-club ownership rule breach involving Palace's former majority owner, the Eagle Football Group, which simultaneously held significant stakes in Olympique Lyonnais.
Despite Eagle Football Holdings selling their stake in Palace last month, CAS upheld UEFA's ruling, dismissing Palace's claims of receiving unequal treatment compared to Lyon and Nottingham Forest. Nottingham Forest is set to replace Palace in the Europa League, a move that Palace argues undermines sporting merit.
The club criticized UEFA for its inconsistent application of regulations, arguing that it deprives devoted fans of witnessing the team's historic first appearance in the Europa League. Palace commits to competing in the Conference League and is pursuing further legal options, bolstered by a recent European Court of Justice ruling that allows for more extensive scrutiny of CAS's decisions under EU law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Epstein Case Sparks Political Tensions Amid Midterm Concerns
Lakshya Sen Free: FIR in Forgery Case Dismissed
SC rejects musician Ilaiyaraaja’s plea to transfer copyright case involving over 500 of his compositions from Bombay HC to Madras HC.
Aadhaar, voter ID carry presumption of genuineness; forgery of such docs can be dealt with on case to case basis: SC.
Murder Case Unveils Organised Crime Syndicate in Maharashtra