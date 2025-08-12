Crystal Palace Seeks Legal Advice After CAS Dismissal in UEFA Dispute

Crystal Palace announced they are seeking legal counsel after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed their appeal against UEFA's decision to demote the club from the Europa League to the Conference League. The decision stems from a multi-club ownership rule breach involving Palace's former majority owner, the Eagle Football Group, which simultaneously held significant stakes in Olympique Lyonnais.

Despite Eagle Football Holdings selling their stake in Palace last month, CAS upheld UEFA's ruling, dismissing Palace's claims of receiving unequal treatment compared to Lyon and Nottingham Forest. Nottingham Forest is set to replace Palace in the Europa League, a move that Palace argues undermines sporting merit.

The club criticized UEFA for its inconsistent application of regulations, arguing that it deprives devoted fans of witnessing the team's historic first appearance in the Europa League. Palace commits to competing in the Conference League and is pursuing further legal options, bolstered by a recent European Court of Justice ruling that allows for more extensive scrutiny of CAS's decisions under EU law.

