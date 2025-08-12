Left Menu

Central Delhi Kings Clinch Victory in Nail-biting Delhi Premier League Clash

Central Delhi Kings secured a hard-fought 12-run victory over Outer Delhi Warriors in the Delhi Premier League. Despite early setbacks, Aditya Bhandari and Simarjeet Singh led the Kings to a competitive total. The Warriors faltered at the start, and despite a fighting partnership, fell short in their chase.

Updated: 12-08-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:47 IST
The Central Delhi Kings emerged victorious in a thrilling match against the Outer Delhi Warriors, winning by 12 runs in the Delhi Premier League.

After being put into bat, Delhi Kings scored 161/8, with key performances from Aditya Bhandari and Simarjeet Singh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Despite a spirited chase led by Keshav Dabas, the Warriors were restricted to 149/8, handing the Kings a strategic win.

