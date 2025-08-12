Central Delhi Kings Clinch Victory in Nail-biting Delhi Premier League Clash

The Central Delhi Kings emerged victorious in a thrilling match against the Outer Delhi Warriors, winning by 12 runs in the Delhi Premier League.

After being put into bat, Delhi Kings scored 161/8, with key performances from Aditya Bhandari and Simarjeet Singh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Despite a spirited chase led by Keshav Dabas, the Warriors were restricted to 149/8, handing the Kings a strategic win.

(With inputs from agencies.)