Nepal's Cricket Team Gears Up for T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Nepal's national cricket team has embarked on an intensive training program at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, honing their skills for the imminent ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

This initiative signifies a strengthening sports collaboration between India and Nepal as the latter looks to bolster its cricketing prowess with invaluable support from the BCCI.

In preparation, the Nepalese squad has benefited from focused two-week camps, engaging in skill drills, fitness sessions, and game strategies to enhance their readiness for the upcoming high-pressure tournament.

