Nepal's Cricket Team Gears Up for T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Nepal's national cricket team is rigorously training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers. This initiative reflects growing sports collaboration between Nepal and India as the team refines skills, fitness, and strategies to enhance their qualifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal's national cricket team has embarked on an intensive training program at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, honing their skills for the imminent ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

This initiative signifies a strengthening sports collaboration between India and Nepal as the latter looks to bolster its cricketing prowess with invaluable support from the BCCI.

In preparation, the Nepalese squad has benefited from focused two-week camps, engaging in skill drills, fitness sessions, and game strategies to enhance their readiness for the upcoming high-pressure tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

