Crystal Palace's Legal Battle: UEFA Demotion Fallout

Crystal Palace Football Club is seeking legal advice after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected their appeal against UEFA's demotion to the Conference League due to ownership rule breaches. Palace argues the inconsistency in the treatment compared to clubs like Lyon and Nottingham Forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:09 IST
Crystal Palace has announced its intention to pursue legal recourse following a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold UEFA's ruling, which demoted the club from the Europa League to the Conference League. Palace claims unfair treatment compared to other clubs like Lyon and Nottingham Forest.

The ruling stems from UEFA's determination that Palace breached multi-club ownership rules. Eagle Football Group, founded by John Textor, was majority owner of both Palace and Lyon at the assessment time. Though Textor's shares in Palace were sold last month, CAS decided to uphold UEFA's initial decision on Monday.

In a statement, Palace criticized UEFA's decision and the CAS process, claiming that it threatens the governance of the sport through unfair regulations. Although the European Court of Justice now allows for more in-depth legal reviews to ensure compliance with EU law, Palace's legal strategy remains to be determined as they prepare for the Conference League.

