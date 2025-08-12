Real Madrid Opposes LaLiga's Miami Match: A Battle for Football's Integrity
Real Madrid has condemned a decision to play a LaLiga match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami, citing concerns over competitive balance and breach of territorial reciprocity. The club plans to petition global authorities like FIFA to block this historic move, emphasizing the potential threat to football's sporting integrity.
In a bold move, Real Madrid has slammed the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) approval of a groundbreaking LaLiga match between Barcelona and Villarreal to be held in Miami. The club argues that such a move could disrupt football's competitive balance.
This historic match, set for December 20 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, could mark the first time a LaLiga game is played outside of Spain, and potentially the first European league match held on U.S. soil. Real Madrid has made its opposition clear, urging intervention from top governing bodies like FIFA and UEFA.
Real Madrid asserts that the Miami fixture represents not only a breach of territorial reciprocity but also risks granting an unfair advantage to the participating teams. The club is calling for unanimous agreement among all league clubs, warning against what it sees as a potential threat to the integrity of football.
