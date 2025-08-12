Mondo Duplantis Sets New Pole Vault World Record at 6.29 Metres

Mondo Duplantis, the reigning Olympic and world champion, has once again elevated the standard in pole vaulting by setting a new world record at 6.29 metres. The record was achieved during the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest on Tuesday.

Duplantis, who continues to dominate the field, added a centimeter to his previous world record which he had set in June, notably in front of his home crowd in Stockholm at a Diamond League meet.

This new achievement marks the 13th world record for the 25-year-old Swedish athlete, demonstrating his unparalleled prowess and relentless pursuit of excellence in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)