Mondo Duplantis Sets New Pole Vault World Record at 6.29 Metres

Olympic and world champion Mondo Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record by reaching 6.29 metres at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest. This was Duplantis's 13th world record, surpassing his previous record set in Stockholm during a Diamond League event.

  • Country:
  • Hungary

Mondo Duplantis, the reigning Olympic and world champion, has once again elevated the standard in pole vaulting by setting a new world record at 6.29 metres. The record was achieved during the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest on Tuesday.

Duplantis, who continues to dominate the field, added a centimeter to his previous world record which he had set in June, notably in front of his home crowd in Stockholm at a Diamond League meet.

This new achievement marks the 13th world record for the 25-year-old Swedish athlete, demonstrating his unparalleled prowess and relentless pursuit of excellence in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

