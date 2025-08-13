Sports Highlights: From Mets Moves to World Records

In a surprising decision, the New York Mets have designated Frankie Montas to the bullpen for the rest of the season, announced manager Carlos Mendoza. This move takes Montas back to his rookie year role with the Athletics in 2017. Meanwhile, Astros' closer Josh Hader was placed on the injured list due to a left shoulder strain, keeping him sidelines in a critical phase of the season.

Baseball fans can mark their calendars as Major League Baseball's 2025 postseason is set to kick off on September 30, concluding with the World Series potentially as late as November 1. In tennis, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Hamad Medjedovic at the Cincinnati Open, marking his 50th win of the season amid Ohio's intense heat. Meanwhile, women's flag football is returning to the World Games, with Diana Flores of Mexico aiming for a repeat gold victory.

In other sports highlights, UFC president Dana White confirms a celebratory fight card at the White House for America's 250th birthday. Golf sees Rickie Fowler's struggle for Ryder Cup recognition, while Oklahoma QB John Mateer refutes sports betting allegations. The Celtics' ownership transition progresses as Wyc Grousbeck steps down, and Mondo Duplantis breaks his own pole vault world record in Budapest.